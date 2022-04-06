WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Department of Theatre will be presenting the romantic historical drama “Ada and the Engine” this weekend!

The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.

Director Denush Vidanipathirana explained the importance of choosing this play to present to the community and explained that the storyline showcases the human side of a major scientific moment in history.

“It also speaks about the often under-represented contribution that women have made to science, even at a time when they were not allowed equal standing in society,” Vidanipathirana said.

Tickets will be $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens and military. MSU students, faculty, and staff admission is free.

For those needing to purchase tickets, you can order them online or call the box office at (940) 397-4393.