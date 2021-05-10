MSU Texas to host vaccine clinics throughout May

Events
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will host COVID-19 clinics each Thursday throughout May while supplies last.

Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center, located at the MSU Texas south campus off of Midwestern Parkway.

MSU Texas COVID-19 Clinic Dates:

  • May 13
  • May 20
  • May 27

Clinics are on a first-come, first-serve basis and same-day registration will be utilized at the clinics.

Those wanting to receive the vaccine will be asked to present ID. Members of the Texas Military Department will be on-site to administer the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Report It

Latest News

More Local News