MSU Texas to host vaccine clinics throughout May

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will host COVID-19 clinics each Thursday throughout May while supplies last.

Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center, located at the MSU Texas south campus off of Midwestern Parkway.

MSU Texas COVID-19 Clinic Dates:

May 13

May 20

May 27

Clinics are on a first-come, first-serve basis and same-day registration will be utilized at the clinics.

Those wanting to receive the vaccine will be asked to present ID. Members of the Texas Military Department will be on-site to administer the vaccine.