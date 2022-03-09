WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Ralph and Juanita Harvey School of Art will showcase its student art in the Juried Student Exhibition this weekend.

The works will be displayed in the Juanita Harvey Gallery, the Foyer Gallery and the Pit Galleries in the Fain Fine Arts Building at MSU Texas, starting Saturday, March 12, and lasting until Friday, April 8.

Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information on the exhibition or on how to arrange group tours, just contact the Department of Art at MSU at (940) 397-4243.