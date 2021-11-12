Museum of North Texas History announce ‘Women of Wichita County Texas’ book signing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History Friday announced the publication of a book featuring historical female figures in local history, and a book signing from the authors.

“Women of Wichita County Texas: Stories about Remarkable Women” is a new book featuring stories from women from all walks of life and all eras of Wichita County history.

The book is edited by Rebecca Trammell and Elizabeth Hawley.

“The hard work that went into this book is simply amazing and I cannot wait to read the stories of the wonderful women featured in this book,” Madeline Calcote, Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History said.

The Museum of North Texas History will host a book signing on Friday, December 10, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Books will be available at the event for purchase.

Trammell and Hawley will be in attendance to sign books and answer any questions.

Proceeds from books sales support the Museum of North Texas History and the Wichita County Archives.