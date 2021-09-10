Museum of North Texas History cancels event honoring Eddie Hill

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History has canceled the 2021 Legends of North Texas event honoring Texoma racing legend Eddie Hill due to concerns from the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Officials with the Museum of North Texas History said they are in the process of issuing refunds for all tickets purchased.

Museum officials said if you have not received a refund yet or have any questions, you’re encouraged to contact the museum at (940) 322-7628.

Officials with the Museum of North Texas History said they are hopeful the event can be rescheduled sometime in 2022.

Check back with Texoma’s Homepage in the future for updates on a rescheduled event when it is announced.