Museum of North Texas History hosts ‘Grow Wichita Falls’ exhibit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History, in partnership with the Kell House Museum, invites the community to attend the “Grow Wichita Falls” exhibit.

The new exhibit highlights the farmers and gardeners who have worked the North Texas land for years.

During a visit, attendees can expect the opportunity to explore artifacts from both the Museum of North Texas History and the Kell House Museum, view art from children in the community, and participate in hands-on activities.

“This exhibit highlights the ingenuity of farmers and gardeners who have worked the North Texas land for years to yield beautiful and delicious products,” Madeleine Calcote, Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History said.

Willie May Kell, the last Kell family member who resided in the Kell House was an avid gardener and authority on exotic plants, serving as an inspiration to many who still visit the grounds for their beauty.

“It is exciting and an honor to be able to explore Willie May`s contribution to local flora, as well as sharing the history of gardening,” Nadine McKown, Kell House Museum Site Director said.

The exhibit is open Thursday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Museum of North Texas History until July 23.

Tickets cost $5 per adult and just $2 per child.

For more information, visit the Museum of North Texas History website or the exhibit’s Facebook page.