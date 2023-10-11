WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Jerusalem Baptist Church is holding their annual Community Outreach Picnic with the goal of connecting with their neighbors.

The picnic will be on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church parking lot.

The free event will feature food, music, bouncy castles, games and more.

New Jerusalem is also hosting a shoe drive. Wednesday, October 11, is the last day to bring shoes to the church.

The shoes will be given out to community members at the picnic.

This Saturday, head out to Borton Avenue to take part in this community tradition that has lasted for over 20 years.