WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Temple of Praise Church is hosting their housewarming for their new building, The Men’s Refuge House, this weekend.

The event starts Saturday, September 24, at 10 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.

If you wish to attend the opening, the church has also released a list of items to donate in order to help the home get up and running.

There will also be a music festival, carnival and car show next week on Saturday, October 1, in order to raise funds to maintaing the refuge home.

Vendors will be attending the festival with booths of various goods for sale, as well.