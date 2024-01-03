WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a lover of all things golf, then an upcoming fundraiser benefitting the Humane Society of Wichita County could satiate your need for tees.

Owners of Next Level Golf Joe and Dianna Shaffer are huge fans of the Humane Society of Wichita County and said there is no better way to show their appreciation and support than by providing some much-needed green for the local nonprofit with the Pars for Paws Tournament.

For the past couple of months, executive director for the Humane Society of Wichita County Cheryl Heineken said they’ve been busier than ever managing a significant caseload.

“We’re very full because we worked on four hoarding cases over the last two months, so we do have those dogs here still, some of them, but adoptions were good in December,” Heineken said. “We had 79, so we’re happy with that.”

With more animals comes a greater need for supplies like food, bedding and more, and those over at Next Level Golf, located at 3910 Wayne Ave #110 in Wichita Falls, want to help fill that need with a big upcoming tournament.

“It’s a four-man scramble tournament, and there will be proceeds that go directly to the humane, so everybody that enters will be directly benefitting them,” Heineken said.

Next Level Golf operations manager Billy Taylor said this tournament has a hefty cash prize.

“So there is a $5,000 bounty,” Taylor said. “You can call it for a hole-in-one on this hole here, hole 14 at Bay Hill in Orlando, so everyone who plays in the tournament will automatically be entered into eligibility to make this. If they hit a hole-in-one in their round, the winner will get $5,000 in cash.”

Heineken said if you can’t make the tournament, there are several ways you can still help the Humane Society.

Cleaning supplies and food are always needed to help care for the animals. They’re fed twice a day, have bedding for when it gets cold and need blankets donated in addition to everything else.

The tournament will run from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20 at Next Level Golf, and there will be a $75 entry fee for each player and a $300 fee per team.

