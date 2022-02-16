NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Events for the 12th Annual Mardi Gras Nocona-style Celebration get underway Saturday, February 19.

The City of Nocona will come alive with green, gold and purple for an entire week beginning Saturday as a way of reminding people why it was named one of the “Most Fun Small Towns in America” by Rand McNally.

The festivities kick off Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. with the Mardi Gras Ball. The gala event comes alive with fancy costumes, masks, a Cajun-style meal and the presentation of the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Festivities continue throughout Saturday, February 26, and will wrap up with a pancake breakfast, 5K run and a big Mardi Gras parade.

