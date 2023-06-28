WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local nonprofits are hoping to raise awareness of the steps and process of going into foster care.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29, and run until noon at Colonial Church on Maplewood.

Charisma Thrash: Welcome back, Texoma. So right now we have Ashley Martinez and James Bodling to speak to us about an upcoming event that will feature a foster care simulation. So will you all tell us more about your organizations and why y’all are partnering up to put this event on?

James Bodling: Okay. I’m with Child Advocates, and we are a nonprofit organization here in Wichita Falls that advocates for children in foster care. We have volunteers that follow children throughout the foster care system, and they advocate in ‘What’s their best interest?’

Charisma Thrash: Okay, great. And then what about you?

Ashley Martinez: My name is Ashley; I work with LSED, and so we work with biological families who have children in foster care, who are working to reunite with their family. And once they’re eligible to do so, we work to reunify them.

Charisma Thrash: Wonderful. So, again, tell me about the upcoming event and why you all are partnering to do so.

Ashley Martinez: So we will be hoping to raise awareness with this event, showcasing what it looks like to see all the different perspectives, the agencies that are involved when a child removal happens and what that looks like for all of those involved. That would include the foster parent, the bio parent, the foster child, and our child placement agencies, as well as our other child welfare professionals.

Charisma Thrash: Well, why do you all think it’s important for our community to know this and possibly take a part of this event?

James Bodling: Because I think this will give a good glimpse of what foster care is actually about, so that they experience from different perspectives, and so that it will educate the community a little bit and you get to be hopefully involved.

Charisma Thrash: And that’s what it’s about – community involvement and us just knowing so that we can do better. Again, where can we get that information if we all do want to participate?

Ashley Martinez: So our event will actually be held at Colonial Church tomorrow morning. Registration at this point obviously is limited, but you can walk in and take part, and we’ll start at 9:00 tomorrow morning and that’s all the details for tomorrow.

Charisma Thrash: Alrighty. And if you all are interested, make sure you head over to our website TexomasHomepage.com for those details. Stick around, Texoma, we’ll be back.