North Texas Area United Way to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new office location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Area United Way will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new office location.

The ceremony will be held at their new location at 3401B Armory Road, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

The community is invited to join, and attendees will receive a free United Way tote bag, a chance to view the new office space and meet staff and board members.

Those unable to attend in person can watch the ceremony on the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The move officially happened in early February after the NTAUW was presented with an opportunity to partner with Work Services Corporation and utilize an existing building.

This cost-saving move allows NTAUW to direct more money to funded partners and community initiatives.

The new location is directly next to the VITA tax site and allows all employees to be in a central location.

“We are excited about our partnership with Work Services Corporation and deeply grateful for

the opportunity this gives us to better serve our community,” Carol Marlar, Executive Director for the NTAUW said.