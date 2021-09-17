North Texas Corvette Roundup to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This is the Wichita County Corvette Association’s 35th year benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network with proceeds coming from their live and silent auctions.

The events will take place this Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18, at Holiday Inn Express located at 5300 Kell Boulevard.

Events on Friday include a pizza party and live music from The Class Band.

Saturday event attendees can enjoy the all-corvette show and awards banquet with food trucks and additional vendors available. The main event however will be the live and silent auctions that benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

For questions contact: Chad Brownlow at cbrownlow@zoho.com or 940-839-7988 and Jerry Ensey at mwenk28@gmail.com or 940-867-8023.