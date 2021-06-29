North Texas House Builders to host 69th Annual Parade of Homes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tour inside Texoma’s beautiful homes at the Parade of Homes.

The North Texas Home Builders Association will host the 69th Annual Parade of Homes July 9 through 11 and 16 through 18.

Eight beautiful homes will be featured where people will be able to admire the craftsmanship that goes into every home built by North Texas Home Builders members.

This year’s showcase home, built by Lance Friday Homes, is located at 5000 High Cliff. Also featured is a student built home located at Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center on Halton Road.

Tickets are $10 and portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

Each ticket is good for all six days of the event and can be purchased the day of the event at any participating home.

For more information or an interactive tour map with driving directions, visit the NTHBA website.