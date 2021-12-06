North Texas State Hospital job fair

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas State Hospital is hosting a job fair Wednesday, December 8 in hopes of filling multiple job openings at both their Wichita Falls and Vernon locations.

Hiring managers will be on-site and looking for:

  • RN’s
  • LVN’s
  • PNA’s
  • Housekeeping
  • Laundry
  • Food service operators

The event is Wednesday, December 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions North Texas building on Old Jacksboro Highway.

Benefits include Paid Vacation & Sick Time, Paid Employee Insurance, 401K, and State Retirement.

Before attending, you’re encouraged to create an online account and fill out a State of Texas application.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News