North Texas State Hospital job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas State Hospital is hosting a job fair Wednesday, December 8 in hopes of filling multiple job openings at both their Wichita Falls and Vernon locations.

Hiring managers will be on-site and looking for:

RN’s

LVN’s

PNA’s

Housekeeping

Laundry

Food service operators

The event is Wednesday, December 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions North Texas building on Old Jacksboro Highway.

Benefits include Paid Vacation & Sick Time, Paid Employee Insurance, 401K, and State Retirement.

Before attending, you’re encouraged to create an online account and fill out a State of Texas application.