Northwest Texas Field and Stream holding 7th Annual Youth Girls Deer Hunt

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Field and Stream (NWTFs) announced the seventh Annual Youth Girls Deer Hunt to be held Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, at several Jack County ranches.

26 girls aged 11 to 16 who have never had the opportunity to hunt before are paired with 26 experienced women guides for the weekend.

The girls and guides are hosted by the 4 Amigos Ranch, owned by David and Gidget Woods, South Campsey Cattle Co, LP Ranch owned by Mike and Julie Campsey, and Happy C Ranch, LP Ranch, owned by Will and Wade Mangum.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Game Wardens, TPWD Wildlife Biologist, and NWTFS volunteers offer basic hunter education information, tracking and trailing wildlife demonstrations and other outdoor-related activities.

The weekend will be packed with hunting opportunities, food, fellowship and outdoor recreation.

“This is the seventh year that NWTFS has provided a hunting opportunity for young girls that would not otherwise have the chance to go hunting,” said Wil Mangum, NWTFS Girls Youth Hunt Committee Chairman. “We hope this will give the girls an introduction to ethical hunting and the benefits of conservation, and that they will have a life-long love of the outdoors.”

Check out the Northwest Texas Field and Stream website here.