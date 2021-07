WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nspire Game Changers will be hosting business owner boot camp for local businesses.

The boot camp kicked off Thursday, July 15, but there still time to go. The second day will be Friday, July 16, at Nspire starting at 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be proved and only a few spots are left. There will be five different session throughout the day for business owners to attend.

For more information visit the Nspire website.