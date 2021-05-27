NWTFS to host fishing rodeo for kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Field and Stream is getting ready for its kid fishing rodeo.

This event will be held on Saturday, June 19, at their office on Southwest Parkway and the South Weeks Park Pond.

Kids and their families can fish at their pond from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m., with all the fishing equipment and bait provided. There will also be a fishing game for toddlers.

A casting contest will be held at noon for kids six to 11 and prizes will be awarded.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at noon.