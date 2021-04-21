NWTFS to host rifle and pistol tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Field and Stream will host the 4H District 3 Rifle and Pistol Tournament.

The tournament will take place on April 24 at the Northwest Texas Field and Stream Gun Range located at 4472 Old Friberg Road.

More than 100 participants, ages eight through 18, will be in attendance.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with competitive shooting beginning at 9 a.m. followed by award ceremony at 3 p.m.

District three is made up of 30 counties and the tournament is a qualifier for a regional match.

“Northwest Texas Field and Stream is pleased to partner with the 4H for this annual event. Our mission is to encourage outdoor activities for all ages,” NWTFS President LeRoy Chaddick said in a release.

The NWTFS is inviting the public to attend to learn more about 4H and its activities.

For more information you can visit the NWTFS Facebook page or visit their website.