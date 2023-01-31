LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Blood Institute has scheduled a pop-up blood drive Tuesday in Lawton to help with the blood supply shortage affecting the area.

The drive is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Apache Casino Hotel’s Summit Room on Gore Boulevard.

OBI’s Communications Director Kerrie Booher said OBI is facing a dangerous emergency blood shortage.

Oklahoma’s blood supply was already at critical levels last week, and now, with two weather situations in six days, OBI is issuing an immediate plea for donors of all blood types.

Blood supplies statewide remain well below the necessary three to five-day supply.

OBI needs 1,200 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for state hospitals. OBI provides more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities.