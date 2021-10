WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To get Wichita Falls in the Halloween spirit, the Maskat Clowns will be spreading joy at the Thursday, October 7, After Hours Artwalk.

There will be live music all over downtown Wichita Falls, including Richie Bates at the Farmers Market and Mick Jason at The Brewery.

The streets will be lined with artists and musicians from 5:30 to 9 p.m.