OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olney Chamber of Commerce is hosting an inaugural event called “Olney in America,” Thursday, July 1.

It will be at the Olney Recreation Association. The event is free for the most part and will have a live music lineup of local talent beginning at 6 p.m.

The ‘Cub Zone’ for the kids will be $5 per child and there will be a variety of food trucks and other vendors.

