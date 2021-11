OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olney Cub Center will be hosting a veterans honorary service and meal on Veterans Day.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and lunch will start at noon. There will be live music and a very special performance by Judge Stan Mahler. Veterans eat free.

The Olney Cub Center is located at 302 S. Avenue B.

To RSVP, call 940-564-2782.