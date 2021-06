OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olney Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to be a part of their celebration of Independence Day weekend, and they’re getting it started Thursday.

Olney’s July Fest Celebration is set to kick off Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. at the Olney Country Club.

There will be a “Cub Zone” for the kids, food vendors, fireworks, live music and more!

For more information, visit the Olney July Fest Celebration’s Facebook page.