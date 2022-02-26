NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Mardi Gras festivities continue in Nocona this weekend despite some changes to the schedule.

There was a Pancake Breakfast at the V on Baylor Street Saturday morning and a shoebox parade.

If you missed those events, you still have Sunday.

The Kid’s Parade will start at 2 p.m. at the Mardi Gras Headquarters, followed by the big parade downtown at 3:30.

Line up will start at Nocona High School.

The gumbo meal will be held after the big parade at the Justin Building on Clay Street.