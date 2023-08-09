WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Children aged three-and-a-half and up and their parents are invited to an enrollment open house at Child Care Partners’ Huey Learning Center on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

According to the nonprofit, the event will provide parents with an opportunity to meet the center’s teachers and tour the center’s facilities, and it will last from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For those still wanting to enroll their child at the Huey Learning Center, Program Coordinator Kimetha Christian will be available to answer questions and aid parents through enrollment applications, an official from the nonprofit said.

Child Care Partners also said that their other centers, Herschel Zale, Ben Donnell and Martin Luther King, are currently enrolling two-year-olds and younger three-year-olds.

To learn more about Child Care Partners’ mission and services, visit their website.