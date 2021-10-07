Opening day for Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Museum of North Texas History announced Thursday the upcoming opening day for the Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit.

The exhibit will open Saturday, October 23, and will be on display until the end of February 2022.

“Ron Mauch spent so much time planning, designing, and installing this amazingly intricate model train and display,” Madeleine Calcote, Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History said. “We hope visitors enjoy it as much as we are!”

The Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The train shows will run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. and last about 45 minutes.

The Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit was last on display during the holiday season of 2019.