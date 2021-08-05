Operation CARE Ministries of Tillman Co. to host Roundup for Jesus Rodeo

FREDERICK, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Polish your boots and put on your Stetson hat for the upcoming Roundup for Jesus Rodeo.

The rodeo will take place at the Tillman County Barn District in Frederick, Oklahoma. Operation CARE Ministries of Tillman County is putting on the event. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with Mutton Bust’n and calf scramble for youth. Admission is $5 for adults and kids under 12 get in free.

Full concession on hand and raffle prizes are being offered.

For more information visit their Facebook page.