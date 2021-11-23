Optimist Club of Wichita Falls to begin annual Christmas Tree fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls is set to begin its biggest fundraiser of the year on Black Friday.

The Optimist Club will begin its annual Christmas tree sales Friday, November 26 at 2:00 p.m.

They will be selling Christmas Trees from the Boys & Girls Club Football Field just east of the Central Boys & Girls Club Branch at 1318 6th Street in Wichita Falls.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The trees range in size from 5 feet tall to 9 feet tall, and the following types of trees will be for sale:

Fraser Fir

Noble Fir

Nordman Fir

Scotch Pine

All proceeds from the sales of the trees go back into the community to help youth organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, Campfire of North Texas, and many other young local youth organizations.

contact Jeff Pendley, Christmas Tree Project Chair, at (940) 782-1320 or email jpendley1764@gmail.com or the Optimist Club President, Cosme Ojeda II, at (940) 691-1172 or email at cosmeojeda@nctx.bbb.org.