WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Blood Institute is teaming up with Wichita Falls and Lawton first responders to bring in blood donors for the area on Friday.

The Boots & Badges blood drive is being held on Friday, January 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Cypress Drive.

However, if you’re a bit closer to Lawton, you can head up to the FISTA Innovation Park’s Conference Center between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to donate on behalf of the Lawton first responders instead.

This Boots & Badges blood drive is a competition between Lawton and Wichita Falls first responders in a Red River Rivalry to see who can bring in the most donors.

The Wichita Falls Police Department won the last Boots & Badges blood drive in June 2023 for area responders, but there are now even more first responders vying for the trophy with Lawton’s first responders taking part as well.

“Starting this new year, it’s a great way to get back into thinking about your community and how you can help save,” Drive Coordinator Jessica Hobert with Our Blood Institute said. “All of the blood stays here within the community, and this particular drive is going to help with our Blood Emergency Ready Corps.”

A single donation can save up to three lives, so if you have the time, head on over to either of the blood drives to show your support for the community and for area responders.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt, a barbecue meal from Holy Smokers and a cookie from Firehouse Subs.