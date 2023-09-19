WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is postponing the Outdoor Concert event scheduled for Tuesday, September 19.

According to City Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, the event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Bud Daniel Park.

The band scheduled to perform is local band Brass Skulls, who are bringing a night of classic rock hits to Wichita Falls.

For the most updated information on the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation’s Free Concert Series, visit their Facebook page.