WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kick back, relax and enjoy some of the best blues west of the Mississippi River as the Bluesbuckers continue the Outdoor Concert Series.

Grab a lawn chair and blanket and swing by Bud Daniels Park at 900 Ohio Ave. for a free night of musical entertainment and savory snacks this Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

A Texoma-native band, the Bluesbuckers promise to quench your ears with classic blues as you munch on tasty treats from local food trucks, the band said in a press release.

The Outdoor Concert Series is put on by the Parks and Recreation Department of Wichita Falls and provides seasonal family fun while bringing Wichitans the best in local entertainment.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.