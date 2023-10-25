WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As patriotic floats flood the streets of downtown, join some hometown heroes of our own as Wichita Falls honors those who have served.

Regardless of service, branch or position, all veterans are invited to participate in the annual parade next Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. Likewise, all community members who would like to support our vets are invited to participate.

Hosted by the North Texas Veterans Council, United States Veterans Fred Prejean and Dick Crislip shared how the annual parade has positively shaped their experiences as veterans.

“I love seeing people,” Prejean said. “All the organizations, the veterans’ organizations, that participate in the parade just make the veterans feel like they want it. We invite all veterans from all different services, all different wars. Whether it was peace or they got their discharge, they’re all veterans.”

If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit the meeting point at 5th and Indiana at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the parade.

Though the parade is free to attend, all donations are welcome and appreciated.