Park Fest returns to Gordon Lake

Events
Posted: / Updated:

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — If you just can’t get enough of cars, head to Iowa Park for the Park Fest Car Show!

Park Fest will be held at Gordon Lake on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for the car show begins at 8 a.m. Organizers have several different classes of cars to check out.

Awards for first and second place will be handed out in each class.

The car show will have a cruise afterwards along with food, music and other activities for families.

The Tailgates and Cruise will also be Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Iowa Park’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News