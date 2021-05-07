Park Fest returns to Gordon Lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — If you just can’t get enough of cars, head to Iowa Park for the Park Fest Car Show!

Park Fest will be held at Gordon Lake on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for the car show begins at 8 a.m. Organizers have several different classes of cars to check out.

Awards for first and second place will be handed out in each class.

The car show will have a cruise afterwards along with food, music and other activities for families.

The Tailgates and Cruise will also be Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Iowa Park’s website.