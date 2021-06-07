Parks and Rec outdoor summer concert series

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready for a fun evening of live music!

The Outdoor Concert Series featuring Black River will be Tuesday, June 8, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bud Daniel Park.

Black River is a power band from the Wichita Falls area that plays the best of classic and southern rock. The band covers artists ranging from Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top and many more!

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the evening with free entertainment.

For more information, contact the Recreative Division at 940-761-7490 or visit the City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.