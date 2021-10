WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Some furry friends at the Humane Society of Wichita County are in need of supplies, and Patterson Honda is helping by hosting a pet food drive.

Until the end of this month, Texomans can drop off dog or cat food, toys and cleaning supplies during business hours to the dealership on Central Freeway.

If you are unable to drop off your items, Patterson Honda will come by and pick up your donations as well.