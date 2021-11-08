Pediatric Associates to host Vaccine Clinic

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To protect the little ones from COVID-19, Pediatric Associates will be hosting a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

The vaccine clinic will take place Friday, November 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic will be available by appointment only for children ages five to 18.

Children do not have to be patients of Pediatric Associates to revive the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Pediatric Associates at (940) 696-1600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News