Pediatric Associates to host Vaccine Clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To protect the little ones from COVID-19, Pediatric Associates will be hosting a Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

The vaccine clinic will take place Friday, November 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic will be available by appointment only for children ages five to 18.

Children do not have to be patients of Pediatric Associates to revive the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Pediatric Associates at (940) 696-1600.