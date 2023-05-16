WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hasbro, Inc. and Round Room Live partnered up to create “Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party,” which will be making a stop in Wichita Falls this October.

The live, family-friendly show will be coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum on Thursday, October 12. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 19.

The interactive production will showcase Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig singing along to songs.

The 60-minute sing-along also features the characters Pedro, Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand new

show,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa

is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and

memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

When tickets go on sale, you can buy them from the MPEC’s website here.