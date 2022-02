WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit veterinary clinic is going mobile and bringing affordable pet care to several places who wouldn’t otherwise have access to it in Electra.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Electra Fire Station, located at 111 E. Cleveland Street in Electra on Saturday, February 26.

A list of services and prices can be found on the flyer below: