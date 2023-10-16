WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Midwestern State University Lifelong Learning Center is bringing a keynote speaker for an evening of inspiration and entertainment.

The event will be on Tuesday, October 24, at 7 p.m. at the Akin Auditorium and will feature Felipe Gomez as the speaker and devout pianist.

Gomez will be speaking to inspire audiences to aim for excellence and illustrating it all with using an on-stage grand piano.

Dr. Martin Camacho and Dr. Sung-soo Cho will also provide a free mini-concert.

The event is free to attend. Tickets can be picked up at the MSU Lifelong Learning Center, the Clark Student Center or at the door.