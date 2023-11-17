WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A relatively new game, pickleball has gained an absurd amount of devotees and players in such a short amount of time.

With all the traction, Southern Grit Advocacy decided to use the growing game to help out their mission.

The Pickleball Hangar and Southern Grit Advocacy plan to host a pickleball tournament with all the proceeds going toward the education and prevention of human trafficking.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to kind of mix the two,” said Charlie Burnam, business development specialist for Southern Grit Advocacy. “So we’ll be running this tournament, here at the Hangar, to raise money for our nonprofit that goes towards prevention and education of human trafficking.”

Burnam and Southern Grit Advocacy’s mission is to prevent, disrupt and end human trafficking through prevention and education training at a young age.

All proceeds from this event will go back into the community in the form of up-to-date information and training guides.

“Texas State law just passed a bill that makes human trafficking prevention education mandatory in state schools,” said Burnam. “We are going to purchase prevention, education and resources to supply with these schools because a lot of the staff are untrained on this matter.”

The event will take place on Friday, December 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Pickleball Hangar and costs $35 to sign up.

There are three levels of difficulty, so players will compete against those who have the same level of experience.

Act fast — registration ends on Thursday, November 30. For more information, email charles@southerngritadvocacy.org.