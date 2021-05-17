Possum Pedal Bike Ride registration open

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Many cyclists have begun training not only for the Hotter Hell Hundred in August but for other area bike rides this summer.

The Possum Pedal Bike Ride will have routes of six, 27, 42, 54.5, 61, and 76 miles traveling through the rolling hills of southwestern Young County including Graham, Olney, and Fort Belknap.

The ride begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 5th in Graham’s historic downtown square.

If you would like to help out ahead of this ride, just donate items for the goody bags given to riders after the ride by Wednesday, May 26th.

To learn more and register visit Possum Pedal Bike Ride website.