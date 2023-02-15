WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cajun Fest is returning for its 15th year this April, and organizers are putting the word out to potential vendors and volunteers.

Cajun Fest 2023 will be held Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls on Ohio Avenue.

The event features food, live music, games and contests. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the gate and kids 12 and under free.

You can buy tickets in advance at United Supermarkets, Market Street, the Sheppard Air Force Base Information, Tickets & Travel Office and online through the event website.

There will be a kids area at the event free for younger children that will include games and inflatables.

If you’re interested in volunteering, volunteers get a ticket to the event for free. Volunteers also get a t-shirt and food during the day. Sign up to volunteer here.

Food vendors will be offering Cajun dishes, such as crawfish, gumbo jambalaya, étouffée, roasted corn, funnel cakes and more throughout the day. If you’re interested in becoming a food vendor, sign up here.

Specialty vendors will also be set up to shop from. Apply to be a specialty vendor here.

Live music will be played all day. On the set list is Texas singer-songwriter Seth James, as well as Louisiana band Poisson Rouge.

Cajun Fest will be held within walking distance of shopping, dining, bars and entertainment even after the official event ends at 7 p.m.