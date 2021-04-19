Pressed Dry Cleaners offering free graduation gown cleaning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pressed Dry Cleaners is offering free graduation gown cleaning for

the class of 2021.

Customers can bring their gowns to the Market Street location, located at 3701 Fairway Blvd. or include their gown with a regular drycleaning pickup order.

“We are so proud of our graduates and want them to look and feel their best at graduation. It has been an unusual year for all of us, so it is the least we can do,” Director of Store Operations Kimberly Gerstner said.

In addition to gown cleaning, Pressed is offering 25% off dry cleaning for graduates.

Pressed Dry Cleaners in Wichita Falls is a locally owned, family business. They offer several laundry services including their free pickup and drop-off.