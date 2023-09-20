WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s time to get jazzed about the Kell House’s upcoming Prohibition Party that is sure to be the bee’s knees.

The second annual Prohibition Party is coming soon to the Kell House on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; all are invited.

With a $100 ticket purchase, participants can look forward to a long-table dinner catered by Suga B’s, a cash bar with themed drinks from Iron Horse, a live painter and photographer, raffle baskets, a wine pull and more.

Showcase your best flapper moves as you dance the night away with the live jazz ensemble and compete against other broads and cats for the Charleston Challenge crown.

According to Tracy Minter, a representative from the Kell House, you won’t want to miss this night of great moves and music.

To learn more about the upcoming Prohibition Party, visit the Kell House’s Facebook page.