WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Project Texoma has announced two upcoming events with the goal of raising money to allow families to send their kids to Child Care Partner’s summer camp.

The Boujee Brunch will be on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Pour and Paint will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Charisma Thrash: Well, today we have Brandon Cooper and Anndrea Harris here from the nonprofit organization Project Texoma to discuss an upcoming and public event that you’re invited to be a part of. So why don’t you all tell us more about not only the event but what y’all are expecting to come up as well?

Anndrea Harris: So through Project Texoma, we’re doing a Boujee Brunch, and we’re also having a Pour and Paint. And so the the benefit of it is we want to have a good time, but we also want to make sure that we’re helping families in the community. And so that’s the whole premise of Project Texoma, is to make an impact through volunteerism and community connections.

So at the brunch, we’ll have bottomless mimosas and everything, but the proceeds are going to help six families at Child Care Partners. So they’re already affiliated with Child Care Partners. They just need some help paying for this summer camp, which is an additional fee outside of like their daily daycare fees.

Charisma Thrash: Okay, so this is a fun time. But again, this is a serious time, too, to where the community can take part, and we can actually make a difference. And so again, elaborate a little bit about Project Texoma.

Brandon Cooper: Project Texoma pretty much is our nonprofit that- long story short, it’s a nonprofit that helps nonprofit, that helps nonprofits. It started with Soups and Socks back then and back with me and Shatanya, and we just wanted to take it to another level. So now we’ve got a Boujee Brunch. We’ve got more stuff coming for you. We got the Pour and Paint. So, you know, just a whole bunch of events just to bring the vibe to Wichita Falls, you know?

Charisma Thrash: Okay. And I’m loving the vibes, Brandon, I love the vibes to Wichita Falls. What can someone expect if they come and attend this brunch? Like, what would they get from this event?

Anndrea Harris: So outside of the delicious food, we’re going to have French toast and fried chicken, and we’ll have a Mardi Gras pasta, peach cobbler nachos. They also, get a swag bag that says “I’m a Boujee Bruncher”, a t-shirt. And then we have a ton of vendors like The Modest Moon and Loved&Link’d. So this is going to be a good time.

Charisma Thrash: It sounds like a really good time. And I know people are going to want to know where can they go if they want to get more information. Not only if they can attend, but if there is some vendors that there are some spots open as well, where can they go to get that information?

Brandon Cooper: You can go to our website, TheProjectTexoma.com, and you can check out tickets for the Boujee Brunch or the Pour and Paint as well. And if you don’t want to make it to either event, you can’t make it, but you still want to help- to help these six families get their kids into the summer camp. You can still donate on the website as well.

Charisma Thrash: Okay. Yeah, certainly would. Brandon said donate if you can't make it out there to Project Texoma and all of the great things you all are doing in this community. Thank you all so much for joining us.