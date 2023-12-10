WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens of our neighbors in need got to enjoy a hot meal and get some much needed items Saturday morning at the fifth annual Soups and Socks.

Soups and Socks is very near and dear to our hearts here at KFDX, as it was started by the late Shatanya Clarke and our own Brandon Cooper as a way to give back to their community through Project Texoma.

On Saturday, December 9, volunteers prepared and served lunch for two sessions at Faith Mission to help the community.

Brandon and other organizer Anndrea Harris said five years later, Soups and Socks is still going strong.

During the event, volunteers fed our neighbors their choice of soup, sandwiches and chili, then gave them a bag full of all the products they need to make it through the days ahead, like toothbrushes, blankets, socks, hats, gloves and so much more.

Community organizers said they just hope to see Soups and Socks grow and touch even more lives.