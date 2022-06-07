WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A group of Wichita Falls citizens is organizing a rally on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse this weekend in an effort to promote reasonable gun legislation.

The rally will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. to coincide with the national “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C.

Carrol Strain and Rev. Mel Martinez, the organizers of the rally, said the rally is focused on raising awareness and inspiring respectful, nonpartisan dialogue about the benefits of reasonable gun legislation in the United States.

“We are hopeful for a variety of perspectives to join in the rally, each focused on ways to address the incessant mass shootings in the United States,” Rev. Martinez said. “This year alone, there have been more mass shootings than days of the year. This must stop. Relying on our national political leaders isn’t sufficient. We need to show up as voting citizens who demand change.”

The citizens have organized under the name “Communities Peaceful Uprising” with intention of bringing focus on the need for more stringent gun legislation, including limited access to military-style weapons and ammunition, according to a press release sent to our newsroom.

“We just want to keep kids safe in schools,” Strain said.

Find out more by visiting this event on Facebook, or visiting the Communities Peaceful Uprising Facebook page.