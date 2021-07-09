Red River Harley Davidson’s 33rd Annual April Fool’s Poker Run

IOWA PARK, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Harley Davidson will host its 33rd Annual April Fool’d Poker Run Sunday, July 11. This event will benefit the Friendly Door in Iowa Park.

The ride starts at Red River Harley Davidson located at 4514 Northwest Fwy in Wichita Falls at 8:30 a.m. with the last bike at 9:30 a.m.

The cost for the ride is $10 per single rider and $15 per couple.

There will be a Poker Run, Raffle, BBQ lunch, Bike games and door prizes.

The first prize in the raffle is a Traeger Pro Series 780 Grill and Smoker with pellets and $200 gift card for Windthorst Meat Market. The second Prize in the raffle is an all-weather outdoor patio set that includes a loveseat, poolside lawn chairs and a coffee table. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.

For more information on this event visit Red River Harley Davidson.