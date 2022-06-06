WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Red River Lyric Opera returns for a fifth season at Midwestern State University.

Produced by executive director and program founder Dr. Darla Diltz, the lyric opera hosts more than 100 singers, directors, pianists, theater technicians, and three professional orchestras during July.

Performances which will include Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Sweeney Todd’, George Frideric Handel’s ‘Rinaldo’ with the American Baroque Opera Company, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro’ also known as ‘The Marriage of Figaro.’

The singers will be on campus all month and you may even see them at the July Art Walk or at other events around town.

Ticket details will follow.

Here’s a schedule look for performances:

Rinaldo

Tuesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m.

The Marriage of Figaro

Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Sweeney Todd